Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 44500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 23.09 and a quick ratio of 173.87. The firm has a market cap of C$15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vulcan Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 161.67%.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

