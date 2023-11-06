W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.17-5.23 EPS.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
NYSE WPC opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
