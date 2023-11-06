W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.17-5.23 EPS.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

