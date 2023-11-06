Wanchain Trading Up 10.5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.66 million and $1.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,287,166 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

