Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at C$182.08 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$178.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

