Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

WM traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.31. 1,412,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

