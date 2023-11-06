WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 1.6%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.93 ($2.08) and last traded at €1.93 ($2.08). Approximately 631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.90 ($2.04).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €1.95 and its 200-day moving average is €2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

