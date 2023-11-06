Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

11/6/2023 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

9/19/2023 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Five9 Inc alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.