Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (CART)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ: CART) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,992. Instacart has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

