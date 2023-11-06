West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $335.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,165.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,545,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

