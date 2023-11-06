WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.72 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $218.72 million and $6.04 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004478 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013535 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02187009 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

