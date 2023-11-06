XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.55

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.55 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 557665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

