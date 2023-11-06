Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Trading Down 5.9%

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. 24,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90.
Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.
