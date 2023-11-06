Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 30.2 %

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,606,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,152,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

