1,789 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,726. The stock has a market cap of $320.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

