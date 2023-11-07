1inch Network (1INCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $358.51 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. 1inch Network has a market cap of $358.51 million and $38.54 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,011,133 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

