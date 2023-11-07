3,080 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. 1,950,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.