78,919 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 208,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,556,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 665,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,036. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

