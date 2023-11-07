abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Trading Down 0.8%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.04. 28,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 57,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.