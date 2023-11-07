Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adecoagro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

