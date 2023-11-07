Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $21.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $586.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,204. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.35 and a 1 year high of $589.00. The company has a market cap of $267.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.45 and a 200 day moving average of $486.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

