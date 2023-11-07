Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $587.99

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $587.99 and last traded at $587.68, with a volume of 1265475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.45.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.45 and a 200-day moving average of $486.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

