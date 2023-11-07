Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lessened by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,342,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,400,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.