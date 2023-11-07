Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Trading 27.6% Higher

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

