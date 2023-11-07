Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises about 6.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $47,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. 67,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,594. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.