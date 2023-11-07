Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-307 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.27 million.

Agiliti Stock Up 2.2 %

AGTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 328,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,338. The company has a market cap of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Agiliti from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $716,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Agiliti by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 401,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agiliti by 63.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 322,298 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

