Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $36.85 on Tuesday, hitting $254.45. 4,483,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.72 and its 200 day moving average is $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $254.02 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

