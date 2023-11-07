Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $122.13. 2,694,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,451. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

