Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 156,715,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 22,975,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £14.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.

Alien Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.