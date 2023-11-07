Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 1,251,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.35. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

