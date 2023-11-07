Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 40161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.