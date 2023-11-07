Analyzing FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FirstRand pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.0%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FirstRand pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstRand N/A N/A N/A $2.94 1.10 Banco Santander $54.92 billion 1.10 $10.12 billion $0.66 5.65

This table compares FirstRand and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than FirstRand. FirstRand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FirstRand and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstRand N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 18.51% 10.38% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstRand and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstRand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Santander 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Banco Santander beats FirstRand on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages. It also provides life and short-term insurance products; and vehicle finance, instalment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services. In addition, the company offers asset management, as well as vehicle-related insurance services. It serves retail and public sector customers, SMEs, business, agricultural, and medium corporates. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, and investment banking activities, as well as provides digital payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

