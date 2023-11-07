Anpario plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anpario Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 226 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.42). The company has a market cap of £54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.02.

Get Anpario alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.