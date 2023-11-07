Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.42 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Ark has a total market cap of $247.81 million and approximately $66.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,769,112 coins and its circulating supply is 176,768,996 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

