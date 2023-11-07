ARMOR Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $142,040.41 and $38.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

