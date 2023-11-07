Arnhold LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl makes up about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.53% of Kyndryl worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 242,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

