Arnhold LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.07% of Waterstone Financial worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.49. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSBF

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.