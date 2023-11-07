Arnhold LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises 2.3% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.89% of Golub Capital BDC worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

