Arweave Price Tops $6.93 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00019606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $453.34 million and $21.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.06 or 0.00688054 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00137829 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
