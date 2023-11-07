ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $33.19 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $33.19 million and $1.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00016634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,219.47 or 1.00045338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05151005 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,527,881.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

