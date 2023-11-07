Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.83

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 9497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,900.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

