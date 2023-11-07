Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

