ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.86 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $139.86 million and $3.19 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,796,473 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,796,249.641 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.49049082 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,214,253.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

