ATOR Protocol Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00004617 BTC on exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $141.41 million and $3.48 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,796,373 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,796,249.641 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.49049082 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,214,253.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

