Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CFO Julie B. Feder Sells 3,900 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CFO Julie B. Feder sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $47,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 3,892,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,949. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $283.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

