Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $59,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,517. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

