Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.94 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $836.77 million and approximately $60.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00016675 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,286.28 or 0.99998609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,204,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,787,896.67901027 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.92604855 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $85,735,453.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

