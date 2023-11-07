Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 2.9%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

About Aztec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.