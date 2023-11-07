Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Sells C$384,500.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.41. 148,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

