Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on November 30th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.44. The company has a market cap of £470.04 million, a P/E ratio of -243.93 and a beta of 0.84.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

