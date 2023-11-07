Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on November 30th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
LON:BCPT opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.44. The company has a market cap of £470.04 million, a P/E ratio of -243.93 and a beta of 0.84.
About Balanced Commercial Property Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Balanced Commercial Property Trust
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.