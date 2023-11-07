Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Buys $45,020.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) VP Marian Acker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,803.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Barnes Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,320. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.
B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
