Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Buys $45,020.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) VP Marian Acker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,803.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,320. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

